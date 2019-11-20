Community & Events

'Windy City Wonderland': Art ontheMart kicks off holiday-themed winter light show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Art ontheMart kicks off its holiday-themed winter light show Wednesday.

This year's display is titled Windy City Wonderland. The light show will take viewers on an animated journey around Chicago's famous skyline.

Art ontheMart is the largest digital art projection in the world!

VIDEO: Catch a preview of Art ontheMart's 'Windy City Wonderland' below
Art ontheMart: Windy City Wonderland light display



Projections start at 5:00 p.m. 7 days a week and runs every 20 minutes for about two hours.

Art ontheMart display is located in Merchandise Mart on Upper Wacker Drive between Franklin and Wells Streets.

For more information about the Art ontheMart project, visit their website: artonthemart.com.
