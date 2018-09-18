COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot

One way or another, someone will be the winner of the McHenry Queen of Hearts drawing Tuesday night.

McHENRY, Ill. (WLS) --
There have been many weeks where no one drew the winning card. So Tuesday, they'll keep drawing cards until the Queen of Hearts comes up.

There have been many weeks where no one drew the winning card. So Tuesday, they'll keep drawing cards until the Queen of Hearts comes up.

The jackpot is now more than $7 million, but the winner would take home about $2.85 million after taxes.

The drawing has gone on for two years at the local VFW post. With the jackpot up to more than $6 million, the VFW has drawn tens of thousands of people from all over buying tickets.

McHenry VFW Post 4600 posted the rules below for next Tuesday's draw down.

