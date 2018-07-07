COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Women hit the gridiron for Alzheimer's awareness

EMBED </>More Videos

The 10th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game will take place on July 14, 2018. (WLS)

The 10th annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game will take place on July 14, 2018. The fundraiser kicks off at 2 p.m. at Wells Community Academy High School and will raise money for the Alzheimer's Association, which disproportionately affects women.

RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes

Saturday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m.
Wells Community Academy High School
936 N. Ashland, Chicago

Admission: Donations accepted. Victory Party following the game is $50 donation

For more information: http://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=11714&pg=entry
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfootballfundraiserAlzheimer's Diseasealzheimers
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ALS Walk for Life
MEX Talks
Jackpot in McHenry VFW drawing rolls over, grows to $4,264,504
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
Visitation held for 'Mayor of Englewood' Hal Baskin, funeral Saturday
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News