Women veterans, nurses serve post-Christmas lunch to Chicago frontline workers in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of veterans are spending the holiday weekend providing lunch to frontline workers on Chicago's South Side.Nurse Dianna Hilson, along with other members of the National Women Veterans United, were back at Provident Hospital in Bronzeville Saturday after working Christmas Day."Right after the holiday you know everybody wants to be home with the family," said Hilson, "we're constantly working short-staffed, and we're seeing all these kinds of illnesses and injuries."Hilson said among the staffers are also veterans who are feeling the stress of the pandemic."We have former Navy, we have former Air Force, we have a former Marine working today, myself, Army."At least 25 meals were served along with with a little company."Just the presence of NW UD is opening up the opportunity to assist a veteran in any way we can," she said.