Community & Events

Woodstock celebrates annual Groundhog Days Festival

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Punxsutawney Phil may have declared an early Spring, but Woodstock's very own groundhog begs to differ.

Woodstock Willie saw his shadow which means six more weeks of winter.

The Woodstock Groundhog Days Chair Rick Bellairs and the Locations Manager from the movie "Groundhog Day" Bob Hudgins joined ABC7 to discuss the dueling groundhogs, plus what you can expect from this year's Woodstock Groundhog Days festival.

Name of event: Woodstock Groundhog Days

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2020

Hours: From 7am; events continue through the day. Woodcarving in the park, free showing of the movie "Groundhog Day" at 10am, walking tour of places seen in the movie, presentation in the Opera House at 2pm

Address: Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren Street, Woodstock

Admission: Free

To learn more, visit www.woodstockgroundhog.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswoodstockfestivalgroundhog dayholiday
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
Punxsutawney Phil says early spring, Woodstock Willie says more winter
Man, 20, fatally shot in Little Village on SW side identified: police
O'Hare among 7 US airports to receive flights from China, screen for coronavirus
Police: 2 injured, suspect killed in London terror stabbings
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
Show More
Chinatown's Lunar New Year parade will go on despite coronavirus concerns
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Sunday
Chicago jail detainee found with apparent head trauma dies
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
20 illegal guns seized at 'gang-related' party in Wicker Park
More TOP STORIES News