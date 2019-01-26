COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Groundhog Days Festival coming to Woodstock

If there's one city that knows how to throw a party on Groundhog Day, it's Woodstock, Illinois. The city has been celebrating the furry animal and it's so-called weather-predicting capabilities since the movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed there back in the 1990s.

Groundhog Days kicks off Jan. 29. Woodstock Willie will then emerge from hibernation Feb. 2 to predict whether or not spring will come early this year.

For more information on all the festivities, visit their website.
