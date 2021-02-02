groundhog day

Groundhog Day: Woodstock Willie set to make annual prediction

Annual event celebrates Bill Murray's 'Groundhog Day' movie
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- It's Groundhog Day and that means excitement for Woodstock Willie's annual prediction.

The city has been celebrating the 1993 Bill Murray movie as they have done in previous years, but with some COVID-19 safety measures due to the pandemic.

At 7 a.m., if Woodstock Willie sees his shadow, that means six more weeks of winter. if not, spring comes early.

WATCH: Woodstock Willie can't contain his excitement at seeing shadow



EMBED More News Videos

Woodstock Willie got a little too excited after making his annual Groundhog Day prediction



"I am happy we will be able to hold the main event, but with everyone wearing masks I will miss seeing all the smiling faces," said Rick Bellairs, chairman of the Woodstock Groundhog Day committee, referring to Willie's big spring-debut reveal. "It's hard to believe it was just a year ago that Bill Murray was back in Woodstock and Groundhog Day was featured on the Super Bowl."
