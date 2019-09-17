Community & Events

Chicago joins World's Big Sleep Out movement to fight homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The World's Big Sleep Out is coming to Chicago this December.

DePaul's Institute of Global Homelessness will host the Dec. 7 event on the university's Lincoln Park Campus.



Georgianna Torres Reyes and Chuck Levesque joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to tell us about the event.

Chicago will join London, New York, Barcelona and 50 other cities for the World's Big Sleep Out - a global movement to fight homelessness.

People around the world will give up their beds for a night and sleep outside in solidarity and in support for the homeless.

DePaul's Institute of Global Homelessness will host the event on December 7 at the university's Lincoln Park Campus.

Their goal is to have 50,000 people sleep out worldwide and hope to raise $50 million for local and international charities, including UNICEF and the Malala Fund. Here in Chicago, Making Homeless History and DePaul USA will be the local charities benefiting from the sleep out event.

At the event, participants will hear stories from people who have experienced homelessness, as well as performances from the Trifecta Dance Collective.

To register for the event or to donate, visit Big Sleep Out Chicago.

