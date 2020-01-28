Community & Events

Old St. Pat's church cancels 'World's Largest Block Party' in 2020

The 35th Annual Old St. Pat's World's Largest Block Party is Chicago's ultimate summer party, featuring great music and entertainment for all ages, and fabulous food.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 35 years, Old St. Patrick's church will not be hosting its annual "World's Largest Block Party" this year.

Pastor Tom Hurley said in a letter to the parish "because of the many people here at Old St. Pat's who have committed so many years to the event, I wanted you to be the first to know that we will not be hosting the World's Largest Block Party this coming year."

The letter said the block party, also known as Chicago's ultimate summer party, previously helped the church secure funding.

For the past 35 years, thousands have both enjoyed the block party and gotten behind its success, Hurley said.

"Today, however, Old St. Pat's is a much different place than it was 35 years ago and the city, its demographic landscape, and the summer event environment is much different and likewise much more difficult for us to navigate," he said.

Hurley will serve as the grand marshal of this year's St. Patrick's Day parade. The parish hopes to host a new block party, dubbed "Shamrock'n the Block," that would also be held on South Desplaines Street.
