Wounded warrior gets wheelchair-fitted home in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Thursday was an emotional day as wounded warrior Marine Corporal Kyle Moser welcomed guests into his Batavia home for the first time."They went above and beyond with the accessibility," said Moser, an Afghanistan veteran who lost both legs after stepping on an explosive device in 2011. "My dream was to serve my country. That's what I wanted to do. When I was blown up on my first deployment, what I wanted to do, well, I needed to find a new purpose in life."Along with his two legs, Moser's hand was also injured, significantly changing his purpose. His new goals now include his wife and a brand-new home.Now, thanks to former Chicago Bear Jared Allen, who runs an organization that builds homes for wounded veterans, Moser can check a new home off his bucket list."I always say it's an American dream and no one deserves it more than those who fight for the American dream, right?" said Allen, founder of Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors. "It's an honor and a privilege, and the best way I personally know how to say thank you."Moser's new home is fully tailored to life in a wheelchair. Customized from top to bottom with lowered counter space, sink space, oven space and a low-level microwave, which Moser plans to use to showcase his excellent cooking skills.With keys to their new home in hand, Moser and his wife Alex say they are ready to fill it with children as they are expecting their first child."This house is just the perfect place for us to start a family," said Alex.While Moser is concerned about his wife's health, there's been a lot of heart to make this their brand-new home."With everyone's support and everything, I'm sure we'll be fine," Moser said. "And we'll have some more children to fill this house up!"