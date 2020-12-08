art

'Year of Chicago Music' video features Peter CottonTale, honors Chicago's young artists

CHICAGO -- Fifty of Chicago's young artists will be recognized for their creative leadership and exceptional artistic talents in a tribute video which will premiere on Thursday.

The 10-minute video will feature a "Year of Chicago Music" performance by the Grammy Award-winning producer and artist Peter CottonTale.

The video will also feature two of this year's Rising Stars: tap dancer Alexandrya Fryson and musician Diego Lucero.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman will announce the 2020 Rising Star Honor Roll presented by Allstate on Tuesday.

Lightfoot and Eshleman will be joined by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Rising Star honorees were nominated by their mentors from Chicago-area arts organizations, school arts programs and community organizations in music, theatre, dance, visual arts, media arts, and literary arts.
