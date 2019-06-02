Young filmmakers show their work at youth film festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some young filmmakers are making us Chicago Proud.Mustard Seed Vision hosted its first ever youth film festival Saturday at the Gene Siskel Film Center.Most of the filmmakers are only in middle school, but they are impressive.One of the young filmmakers has already had her documentary film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France.We're also proud to say the Trailblazer Award was given to former ABC 7 producer Sylvia Jones. The Chicago native is now a writer for "The Chi."