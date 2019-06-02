chicago proud

Young filmmakers show their work at youth film festival

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some young filmmakers are making us Chicago Proud.

Mustard Seed Vision hosted its first ever youth film festival Saturday at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

Most of the filmmakers are only in middle school, but they are impressive.

One of the young filmmakers has already had her documentary film premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

We're also proud to say the Trailblazer Award was given to former ABC 7 producer Sylvia Jones. The Chicago native is now a writer for "The Chi."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsloopchildrenfilm festivalchicago proudchildren's festival
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Dr. Steven Nasatir honored for 40 years of service
Formerly-incarcerated DePaul professor returns to jail to teach college course
Former ABC7 Weather Sketcher turns Tracy Butler forecasts into teaching tool
Chicago pianist honored at 102nd birthday celebration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Severe storms move through area Saturday
Rash of weekend violence in Chicago
Woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape in New York City
Powerball drawing Saturday for $350M jackpot
Protester jumps on stage, snatches mic from Sen. Kamala Harris
CPD officer remembered by family, colleagues 10 years after death
Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for minimum wage hike
Show More
Chicago crime down through May compared to 2018: police
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Woman says birth control caused stroke
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
More TOP STORIES News