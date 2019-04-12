Young vocal ensemble Timeless Gifts takes trip of a lifetime

A young vocal ensemble is going on the trip of a lifetime.Timeless Gifts is heading to Italy.Timeless Gifts is a group of singing professionals who help young, aspiring artists in Chicago.The 501c3 organization gives coaching and instruction in their chosen discipline(s) from world-class and professional performing artists and technical experts. Participants learn various aspects of the performing arts and give performances.Founder and Executive and Artistic Director Joan Collaso is an accomplished Emmy Award winning vocalist.