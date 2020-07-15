Community organization I AM A GENTLEMAN hosts youth panel on violence in Chicago

I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC (IAAG) invited about 50 teens on Wednesday to discuss what they see and how they feel about danger in their neighborhoods.
The organization's founder said the event, called "The Cry," is about giving Chicago's young people a platform in which they will be heard.
"Over the past several weeks, we understand that Chicago really has been plagued with violence and while we have seen so many demonstrations and marches and protests what we have not seen is enough discussions with our young people," said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, the group's founder and executive director.
The male mentorship and leadership development organization also invited a representative from the city of Chicago to listen to the group's concerns. The event was held Wednesday evening in the multi-purpose room at Chicago Police Department headquarters in Bronzeville. It was also live-streamed on the organization's Facebook page.
According to Chicago police, more than 60 people were shot, 11 fatally, over the past weekend. That follows a deadly weekend over the Fourth of July, when 87 people were shot. The weekend before that, there were 63 shooting victims.
The event encouraged dozens of Chicago youth to talk to police officers, and hear from parents who lost children to gun violence.
"We hope that the young people walk away feeling empowered, feeling educated, feeling inspired, but most of all, feeling encouraged that they can make change in the city in which they live, week after week," Jermaine Lawrence Anderson said.
IAAG said it plans to continue these conversations.
I AM A GENTLEMAN, INC. is a national organization that mentors and empowers African American male teens through various programs and activities and teaches them what it means to be responsible and give back to others.
For additional information and to support, visit their website at www.iamagentleman.org.