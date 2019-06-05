Community mourns Back of the Yards store owner Francisco Aranda after deadly Crete home invasion

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police continue to search for the suspects in a deadly home invasion in unincorporated Crete as a community mourns the loss of a man who owned a grocery store in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.Flowers and small memorials have been placed around the store Francisco Aranda, 63, owned in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. On Monday, Aranda, also known as Pancho, was found dead inside of the trunk of his car in unincorporated Crete after a home invasion that left his 59-year-old wife seriously injured.Police said two masked men entered the couples' home in the 26000-block of South Klemme Road, beat them and then robbed them. Before the attackers left, investigators said they tied the couple up and threw them in the trunk of their own car.Aranda kicked out the seats to allow his wife to escape, but, he did not make it out alive. When the couple was found Monday morning, likely about 12 hours after their ordeal began, the Impala's windows were completely fogged over.The sheriff's office said the woman suffered significant bruising but is in stable condition.Aranda was well-known in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. He owned this grocery store in the area and was kind to everyone."Every time he came into the store, it was always happy smiles with him. He was never rude to anyone, joking around with all his customers," said Jasmine Rodriguez, a customer and friend of the victim."I've been working here for over 30 years and he's been over there across the street," said Elizabeth Valencia, friend.Aranda was known for his generosity."If we didn't have any money to pay everything we bought he would say 'Oh, you can pay us later,'" Rodriguez said.Although the crime scene is in Crete, investigators believe there could be evidence that could help them solve this case at the store.The sheriff's office said Aranda's autopsy results were inconclusive pending toxicology reports. Police said he was not shot or stabbed.The investigation is ongoing. The Will County Sheriff's Office said they are pursuing a number of leads.