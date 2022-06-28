A company turning your food waste into compost by leaving it on your doorstep
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston company takes what most people would consider trash and turns it into a useful treasure. Moonshot Compost takes food waste and turns it into nutrient rich compost. They want people to think of excess food as a resource not as trash. So far the customers have The company has a subscription service that allows single-family homes, apartments and businesses, and even local schools from all over greater Houston to leave their food waste in provided containers that Moonshot picks up and swaps out with a new container. Then several times a year the subscribers get fresh compost in return. The company also tracks the pounds of food waste each subscriber keeps out of landfills.
