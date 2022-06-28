A company turning your food waste into compost by leaving it on your doorstep

By Rudy Villarreal
EMBED <>More Videos

A company turning your food waste into compost by leaving it on your doorstep

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston company takes what most people would consider trash and turns it into a useful treasure. Moonshot Compost takes food waste and turns it into nutrient rich compost. They want people to think of excess food as a resource not as trash. So far the customers have The company has a subscription service that allows single-family homes, apartments and businesses, and even local schools from all over greater Houston to leave their food waste in provided containers that Moonshot picks up and swaps out with a new container. Then several times a year the subscribers get fresh compost in return. The company also tracks the pounds of food waste each subscriber keeps out of landfills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrklocalish
TOP STORIES
WeatherTech shooting victim was planning wedding, family says
Illinois Primary Election: Meet the candidates
3 killed, 'multiple' injured when Chicago-bound Amtrak train derails
Fox News analyst says brother killed in Morgan Park shooting
At least 42 people found dead in San Antonio truck, sources report
Man shoots, kills Subway worker over too much mayo on sandwich: police
GOP candidates for IL governor crisscross state for last minute votes
Show More
Davis endorsed by Biden as Collins seeks to unseat him in 7th District
Chicago weekend shootings leave 24 shot, 5 dead, including 5-month-old
Chicago Weather: Clear and mild
National HIV Testing Day: Free screenings offered at some Walgreens
COVID Update: IL reports 3,997 new cases, zero new deaths
More TOP STORIES News