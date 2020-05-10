Concealed-carry holder released without charges in fatal shooting of teen in Ashburn, claims self defense

CHICAGO -- A gunman who claimed he was firing in self defense when he fatally shot a teenage boy Thursday on the Southwest Side was released without being charged.

The 16-year-old boy was a passenger in a vehicle when someone shot him in the head about 10:35 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 83rd Street, Chicago police said. A female driver took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Rodrigo Rangel was pronounced dead at 11 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 45-year-old concealed-carry holder who was seated in another vehicle claims someone fired at him first, police said. A witness at the scene told authorities the 45-year-old cut him off, got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the teen unprovoked.

The man was arrested, but as of early Sunday police said he had been released with no charges filed. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting remains ongoing.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoashburnchicago shootingfatal shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels announce Chicago flyover to salute health care workers
Illinois reports under 2K new COVID-19 cases for 1st time in 12 days
Developer faces new fine for botched Little Village implosion
Indiana churches hold first in-person services Sun. amid pandemic
3 firefighters hurt during reported South Shore blaze
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
US virus patients and businesses sue China over COVID-19 outbreak
Show More
Lightfoot announces 5-phase plan to reopen Chicago
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Doctor documents full flight from NJ to SF amid pandemic
Chicago postal worker dies of COVID-19 a week after giving birth
Fauci, other White House Virus Task Force members face quarantine
More TOP STORIES News