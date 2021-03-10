Beverly attempted robbery thwarted by concealed carry holder, 69, Chicago police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10346541" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> If you're still waiting on your Illinois FOID card or concealed carry license, you're not alone.

CHICAGO -- A 69-year-old concealed carry license holder shot a would-be robber Tuesday night in Beverly on the Far South Side.About 10:40 p.m., the man was approached by three males in the 10600-block of South Leavitt Street, who demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.The man pulled out his gun and shot one of the males in the knee, police said. The three males then fled the scene in a red Ford Fusion.The Fusion later crashed in the 8700-block of South Vincennes Avenue, and the three males attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody, police said. They were taken to the hospital for an evaluation.Area Two detectives are investigating.