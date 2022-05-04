body found

Illinois, Wisconsin women charged with hiding suburban man's death, criminal complaint says

RICHMOND, Ill. -- Two women have been charged with concealing a death after police in suburban Chicago found the body of a dead man at a conservation area.

A 43-year-old Genoa City, Wisconsin, woman and a 24-year-old Richmond, Illinois, woman each were charged with concealment of a death, a criminal complaint filed Monday in McHenry County said.

The two are accused of moving the body from where the man died to conceal the place or manner of the death, court records said.

McHenry County Conservation District police received a report about 8 a.m. Friday about a dead man found near the entrance of the North Branch Conservation Area in Richmond, The Northwest Herald reported.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office and the conservation district identified the man as Alexander Oleston. He had "no signs of apparent injury," the conservation district said in a news release.
