Concordia University River Forest campus lockdown lifted after domestic violence incident

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene of a lockdown at Concordia University Chicago in west suburban River Forest Wednesday evening.

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) --
The lockdown at Concordia University Chicago in River Forest was lifted at 10:15 p.m. following a domestic violence incident, university officials said.

A university spokesman said the school was notified of a domestic violence incident on or near the campus in the 7400-block of Augusta Street at about 6:15 p.m. The campus was put on lockdown shortly thereafter at the request of River Forest police.

A search was conducted but it was not concentrated in any particular part of the campus. Students were told to stay in their dorm rooms or whatever building they were in when the lockdown began.

The police department and school were working to end the situation peacefully. The spokesman said there was no confirmed report of a weapon on campus.
