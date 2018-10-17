Concordia University River Forest campus on lockdown, officials say

Concordia University Chicago in River Forest has been placed on lockdown Wednesday evening, university officials confirm.Public Safety officials and River Forest police confirmed the lockdown at the school in the 7400-block of Augusta Street.A university spokesman said the school was notified of a domestic violence incident on campus at about 6:15 p.m. The campus was put on lockdown shortly thereafter at the request of River Forest police.The police department and school are working to end the situation peacefully. The spokesman said there is not a confirmed report of a weapon on campus at this time.