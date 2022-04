Congressman Mike Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Congressman Mike Quigley has ruled out a run for mayor of Chicago in 2023.In a press release Thursday morning, Representative Quigley cites his work as the co-chair on the House Ukrainian Caucus as a reason why he can't step away to run for mayor.Mayor Lori Lightfoot has yet to make an official announcement that she will run for re-election. Chicago businessman Willie Wilson has announced that he will run for a third time.Quigley has served as representative for the Illinois 5th Congressional District since 2009.Quigley issued a statement saying,