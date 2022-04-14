coronavirus wisconsin

Congresswoman Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID after attending inauguration of Milwaukee mayor

Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she's again tested positive for COVID-19. Moore, along with many of Wisconsin's highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday's inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony.

She was wearing a mask.

She says she was experiencing mild symptoms associated with the coronavirus and got tested late Wednesday.

Moore previously tested positive in December 2020. In January 2021, she announced she was cleared to return to work after six days.

Moore is vaccinated and said she is quarantining.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsincoronavirus wisconsincoronaviruspoliticsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS WISCONSIN
1st case of Omicron variant reported in Wisconsin
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order to 2-tier system
Moderna COVID vaccine doses discarded in Wisconsin
Wisconsin downgraded in Chicago travel order
TOP STORIES
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Berwyn man charged after parents found dead in Uptown apartment
Illinois reports 3,340 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Chicago animal shelters near 'catastrophic' overpopulation levels
COPA concludes investigation into fatal CPD shooting of Adam Toledo
Dr. Ngozi Ezike to become CEO of Sinai Chicago hospital system
Robin Roberts celebrates 20th anniversary at 'GMA'
Show More
Man killed in north suburban shooting ID'd, coroner's office says
Car stolen with girl, 3, inside in South Loop; suspect at large: CPD
City program to provide $500 a month to low-income residents
Chicago weather forecast includes high wind warning for much of area
Chicago Weather: Very windy, gusts up to 50mph Thursday
More TOP STORIES News