Congresswoman Gwen Moore tests positive for COVID after attending inauguration of Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE -- U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says she's again tested positive for COVID-19. Moore, along with many of Wisconsin's highest-ranking Democrats, attended Wednesday's inauguration of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.Moore sat next to Gov. Tony Evers at the ceremony.She was wearing a mask.She says she was experiencing mild symptoms associated with the coronavirus and got tested late Wednesday.Moore previously tested positive in December 2020. In January 2021, she announced she was cleared to return to work after six days.Moore is vaccinated and said she is quarantining.