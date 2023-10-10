Connor Bedard to make NHL debut in Chicago Blackhawks game against Pittsburgh Penguins

The Chicago Blackhawks took Connor Bedard with the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft Wednesday night.

PITTSBURGH (WLS) -- He is the talk of the hockey world.

The NHL season begins on Tuesday night, and so does the career of the Chicago Blackhawks' number one pick.

In just hours, 18-year-old hockey star Connor Bedard makes his NHL debut.

ABC7's Ravi Baichwal, a huge hockey fan himself, joined us live from Pittsburgh, where Bedard is taking on not only the Penguins, but also, his childhood hero.

"I can't wait," Bedard said.

At age 13, informed observers called him the future of hockey. At age 18, the future is here.

"I don't want to start the game being star-struck or anything," Bedard said.

That self-assuredness has taken the NHL's number one draft pick overall from Western Canada to western Pennsylvania, where he will begin his professional career opposite his boyhood idol, Sidney Crosby.

It's a moment two Chicago cousins circled on the calendar to be at the morning skate.

"It's incredible, I mean, it's really exciting to be able to see what the future of the Blackhawks organization is going to look like," said Forest Park resident Adam Reninger. "We were there for Jonathan Toews' last game... It's kind of a fun little conclusion to that saga."

"We're about to see history," said Nick Philips. "And hopefully, it's the first of 1,000+ games."

That is the hope for many in this hockey-centric town that has seen its share of teenage stars. Bedard's coach, Luke Richardson, a veteran of 21 playing seasons in the league, tried to temper the excitement, but he's a fan too.

"He has his whole career ahead of him, but he likes big moments. I am happy to have the first seat behind him to watch," Richardson said.

"It is a special day. Thanks to the Blackhawks for taking a chance on me with the draft pick," Bedard said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.