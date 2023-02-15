Nationwide warrant issued for Orland Park man who tried to meet minor for 'sexual encounter': police

The person Connor Smith was communicating with was actually an undercover detective.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A nationwide warrant has been issued for an Orland Park man who thought he was making arrangements to meet a child for a sexual encounter.

The person he was communicating with was actually an undercover detective.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department in Illinois, Connor Smith went to meet the girl last Thursday.

As detectives moved in to arrest him, Smith drove off.

Smith has been charged with several crimes, including traveling to meet a minor and grooming.