Conor McGregor arrested after altercation with fan, police say

By KARMA ALLEN
UFC superstar Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami on Monday after an alleged altercation with a fan who attempted to take a selfie with him.

The MMA fighter is facing two felony charges after allegedly smacking a man's phone out of his hand and smashing it on the ground, police said.

The incident happened outside of the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach around 5 p.m. when the man approached McGregor with his mobile phone and attempted to take a photo with him, according to an arrest affidavit.

McGregor, 30, allegedly stomped the man's phone several times and walked away with it, according to the affidavit.

McGregor was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on felony charges of strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief over $1,000.

He was released Monday evening after posting $12,500 bond.

His defense lawyer, Samuel Rabin, confirmed the incident in a statement to ABC News, saying his client "was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement. Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

The Irish UFC champion recently completed court-ordered community service in connection to a case from last April, when he was seen on video going on a rampage that injured another fighter at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

McGregor pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in that case.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Car flips onto CTA Blue Line tracks, driver dies; no service between O'Hare, Harlem
High school senior accepted to 41 colleges
Hundreds attend visitation for deputy killed in Rockford shooting
Man jumps shirtless into frozen lake to rescue stranded dogs
Travelers nervous after Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashes in Ethiopia
2011 jailhouse tapes obtained by I-Team reveal Floyd Brown threatened to kill cops
Show More
1 shot at McDonald's on South Side, officials say
2 hurt, 1 seriously, in Gresham drive by shooting
Chicago mayoral candidates face off in debate
12-year-old wows Bulls crowd with Sinatra performance
Jussie Smollett appears in court for hearing; Cameras allowed for Thursday hearing
More TOP STORIES News