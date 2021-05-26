foster care

Chicago community services agency encourages adults to consider becoming foster parents

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ada S. McKinley Community Services is asking more adults to help abused and neglected kids this month.

May is National Foster Care Month, and the agency is asking for more people to become foster parents themselves.

The group will host another virtual orientation meeting for interested foster parents Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Visit adasmckinley.org/consider-becoming-a-foster-parent/#virtualorientations for more information.

Ada S. McKinley was founded as a settlement house to assist Black World War I veterans and their families migrating from the South, according to its website.

The agency recently celebrated its 100-year milestone, and currently serves more than 7,000 people annually at over 70 program sites throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, Wisconsin and Indiana, the website said. Its wide range of services include Child Development & Youth; Employment & Community Support; and Behavioral Health & Clinical. Services rendered daily include tutoring, mentoring and college placement, foster care, housing opportunities, mental health, youth and family counseling, employment training and placement and head start programs.

The vision of Ada S. McKinley Community Services is for all people to have the opportunity for education and employment, the site said.
