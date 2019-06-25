Construction worker fatally struck by dump truck in Lake Forest

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A construction worker was killed after being hit by a dump truck in Lake Forest Tuesday morning, police said.Authorities responded to the area of Route 41 and Old Elm Road at about 12:02 a.m. Police said a road construction worker was fatally struck by a dump truck that was backing up during road construction operations.Authorities have not released the identity of the victim. No one else was reported injured.Lake Forest police, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Lake County Coroner's office are investigating the crash.