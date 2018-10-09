A construction worker was killed and another was critically injured after a steel beam fell 30 ft. and hit them Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston.A nine-story apartment building is being built at 811 Emerson Street in downtown Evanston. A crane was offloading steel beams from a truck when the rigging failed and one of the beams dropped, Evanston Police Spokesman Perry Polinski said.Police received a 911 call about the construction accident around 8:25 a.m. The steel beam fell on two men, ages 55 and 27, according to the Evanston Fire Department. Police originally said the younger victim was 28.The 55-year-old man was immediately rushed to Evanston Hospital, where he later died, Polinski said. He lived in Compton, Ill., which is about 85 miles west of Chicago. His identity has not yet been released.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was notified of a death in connection with the accident, but has not released any further information.The 27-year-old man, who is from west suburban Woodridge, was pinned under the beam. He was extricated and transported in critical condition to Evanston Hospital, where he underwent surgery.The crane operator was stuck in his cab, about 130 ft. in the air, for at least three hours as crews figured out how to get him down safely. Firefighters were able to get him down before 1 p.m. Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said he was not hurt.Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are at the scene.Emerson was closed between Sherman and Maple avenues for the investigation.No other injuries were reported.