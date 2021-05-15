Construction worker killed in Heart of Chicago neighborhood sidewalk collapse

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A construction worker was killed Saturday morning following a sidewalk collapse in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.The Chicago Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of West 23rd Street at around 11:15 a.m.Crews were working to remove a portion of a vaulted sidewalk when it collapsed, said Larry Merritt with the Chicago Fire Department.A special CFD response unit extricated the victim from under the concrete rubble, according to Merritt.The man was pronounced dead on the scene, Merritt said.The victim has not yet been identified.