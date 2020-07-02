consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Risk to children in hot cars could increase due to coronavirus, experts warn

By Consumer Reports
On average, 39 children in the U.S. die of heatstroke each year after being left in a hot car. And this year, because of coronavirus, the risk may be even higher.

Consumer Reports has more on this potential danger.

The first child to die of heatstroke in a car in 2020 was a 4-year-old boy on April 25, who apparently snuck outside and into the family car unnoticed.

Even on days with mild temperatures, the heat inside a vehicle can reach dangerous levels within an hour, posing significant health risks to small children or pets left inside.

"Because everyone's home more often than usual, parents need to make sure that their keys are always out of reach of little hands and that their vehicles are locked at all times," said Emily Thomas, PhD. Of Consumer Reports.

Restrictions at some stores may tempt some parents to leave their child in the car to decrease the child's risk of exposure to COVID-19 while they shop.

But, even with the window cracked or the vehicle parked in the shade, the interior temperatures within the car can reach dangerous levels in a short period of time.

"Children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults," Thomas said. "That's why it's never safe for them to be left unattended inside of a closed vehicle. It doesn't matter if you're parked in the shade, or if you've left the window cracked, or even if you think it's not that hot out. It effects them differently and it's never safe."

Consumer Reports and the American Academy of Pediatrics remind parents to always check their pool and car first if a child is missing.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumerreports.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusconsumer reportshot carcovid 19
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Taming your tech budget
Consumer Reports: How to get free medication if you've lost your job
Consumer Reports: Filing a will online
Consumer Reports: Tips for lowering energy bills
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot to announce full safety plan for July 4th weekend
Mom who survived leukemia battle and gave birth to twins has died
Newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave
Chicago to crack down on businesses for Phase 4 violations
1 killed, 1 injured in South Side crash
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
Show More
Ft. Hood soldier promoted to Specialist despite missing status
WNBA star Maya Moore helps man from Missouri prison
65-year-old man survives 97-day COVID-19 hospital stay
With COVID-19 treatments in limited supply, who gets them and who doesn't?
Chicago woman survives COVID-19 after 70 days in hospital
More TOP STORIES News