Job: Director - Content Innovation

Job Description

ABC7 / WLS-TV, THE WALT DISNEY OWNED STATION IN CHICAGO, is looking for an experienced, dynamic leader and premium content creator to develop and produce innovative and revenue-generating programming for all platforms. The ideal candidate will create data driven content strategies and spearhead the station's programming efforts - including a live half-hour, weekly talk show, special linear and streaming broadcasts, local community parades and events, original digital content, sales and synergy integrations, and the ABC Owned Television Stations Localish brand and premium content efforts across the company. The Director of Content Innovation will serve as the chief thought leader for ideating, creating, and boosting programming efforts for WLS ABC 7 across all platforms.

Responsibilities

-Generate ideas for, and oversee production of, local events, special broadcasts, digital streaming and original content, sales integrations, Localish and OTV-wide content initiatives.

-Also includes oversight of a live, weekly half-hour talk show, Windy City Weekend

-Partner with forward-thinking sales leaders to maximize revenue opportunities with premium and in-tegrated content deals

-Takes risks and serve as a lead creative thought leader in the programming department

-Build and cultivate partnerships for growth and exposure

-Create community and PR based ideas and events with our sales and marketing teams

-Work directly with the Marketing and Audience Development team on best content for growth and platform distribution

-Work directly with content creators and lead content initiatives, both inside and outside the station

-Drive programming transformation as we shift emphasis to multi-platform, live streaming and origi-nal content

-Write, produce (both live and scripted programming), edit and shoot as necessary

Basic Qualifications

-Minimum of 10 years of experience as premium content and live, broadcast program creator, develop-ing and producing innovative and revenue-generating programming for all platforms

-Proven and experienced leader with a track record of creating compelling and unique content

-Ability to take programming and digital media research and create action plans and guide staff based off that research

-A leader that fosters collaboration and innovation among all team members

-Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies, opportunities and challenges while driving growth and performance improvement.

-Excellent communication skills

-Strong written, verbal and presentation skills

Required Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Additional Information

This role is considered hybrid, which means the employee will work a portion of their time on-site from a Company designated location and the remainder of their time remotely.

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10019623 or use the link:

https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/wls-director-content-innovation/391/35766145280

No phone calls, please

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a car-toon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly contin-ues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experienc-es that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or pro-tected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.