Contractor crushed to death at Pop's Beef in Dyer, Indiana Sunday

DYER, Ind. (WLS) -- Police have released new details on how a contract worker died at a restaurant in northwest Indiana.Dyer police said the worker was crushed to death while repairing a sign at Pop's Italian Beef & Sausage in the 1400-block of US 30 at about 11:13 a.m. on Sunday.Terry Mirkov, 62, of Crete was in the lift bucket attached to his van when it is believed the van slipped out of gear into reverse. Mirkov was then pinned against the sign and the rear of the bucket.The coroner ruled his death accidental.