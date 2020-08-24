Health & Fitness

Convalescent plasma: Doctors weigh in on COVID-19 treatment already in use in Chicago hospitals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday the FDA's emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients will save countless lives.

"This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very, very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection," Trump said.

Some studies have shown that convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 survivors may help some patients fight off or recover from the disease.

"Those scientists have concluded that convalescent plasma is safe and shows promising efficacy, thereby meeting the criteria for emergency use authorization," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

Dr. Sadiya Khan with Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine says more data is needed.

"I don't want people to let down their guard or get overly optimistic about this because we still need to be wearing masks, trying to physical distance as much as much as we did yesterday," she said.

Convalescent plasma treatment is already in use at Chicago area hospitals.

"One thing that we know about it is from all the information we have is that it is perhaps safe. What is still not known is truly effective," Dr. Adarsh Bhan said.

But Advocate South Suburban Hospital has been hosting convalescent plasma drives. Dr. Ardash Bhan is calling for more donors.

"It has been said the number of plasma that we have around we may exhaust all the supplies by October even if we use it at the way we are using it at this time," Dr. Bhan said.

Local doctors say right now they have limited effective options to treat COVID-19 and a vaccine is crucial in the fight against the virus.
