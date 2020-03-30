Convenience stores robbed in Chicago's Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- Three convenience stores were robbed in Chicago's Loop in March.

In these incidents, one or two people enter the store and steal items, Chicago police said. When two people are present, one person tries to distract the employee while the other person steals, and when the employee opens the register, one person either pulls out a knife or throws coffee on the employee and tries to take the register.

The robberies happened:

  • About 1:45 a.m. March 9 in the 100 block of North Franklin Street;

  • About 5:17 a.m. March 25 in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street; and


  • About 3:45 a.m. March 29 in the first block of East Wacker Drive.


    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

    (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    loopchicagotheftchicago crimerobberycoffee
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
    Illinois sees 1K+ jump in COVID-19 cases in 1 day
    What to know about Illinois' 4,596 COVID-19 cases
    Whole Foods employee in Chicago tests positive for COVID-19
    Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
    Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
    Indiana couple stuck aboard cruise ship where 4 died
    Show More
    Part of Michigan Ave. closed after debris falls from building
    Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, windy overnight
    Country singer Joe Diffie dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
    Local farmers open virtual farmers market to fill gap left by restaurant orders during COVID-19
    Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
    More TOP STORIES News