Convenience stores robbed in Chicago's Loop, police say

About 1:45 a.m. March 9 in the 100 block of North Franklin Street;

About 5:17 a.m. March 25 in the 300 block of South Dearborn Street; and

About 3:45 a.m. March 29 in the first block of East Wacker Drive.

CHICAGO -- Three convenience stores were robbed in Chicago's Loop in March.In these incidents, one or two people enter the store and steal items, Chicago police said. When two people are present, one person tries to distract the employee while the other person steals, and when the employee opens the register, one person either pulls out a knife or throws coffee on the employee and tries to take the register.The robberies happened:Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.