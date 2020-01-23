homicide

Convicted child molester killed in attack by fellow inmate at California prison facility

FRESNO, Calif. -- A second convicted child molester has died after he was beaten with a walking cane by another inmate last week at a central California prison, officials said Wednesday.

Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, was pronounced dead on Sunday at a hospital, three days after authorities said he was attacked at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in the city of Corcoran, corrections officials said in a statement.

They said Jonathan Watson, 41, used the cane to beat the heads of both inmates. David Bobb, 48, died en route to the hospital.

Both victims were serving life prison sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Watson has served 10 years of a life sentence for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the motive for the attack, said spokeswoman Terri Hardy.

The prison houses more than 5,400 inmates and specializes in substance abuse treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inmateshomicideu.s. & worldprison
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Woman, 45, killed at NW Indiana hotel: police
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Downers Grove HS student
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
Arrest made in Red Line sex abuse, robbery case
VIDEO: 4 masked burglars steal ATM from River West liquor store, police say
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
Roseland church, food pantry continues mission after fire destroys building
Show More
Barack, Michelle Obama portraits coming to Chicago in 2021
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
W Hotel guest in Streeterville robbed after arranging meeting online, police say
News Fix: Fans prepare to say 'farewell' to iconic Mr. Peanut
More TOP STORIES News