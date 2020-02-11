Convictions linked to former Chicago police sergeant Ronald Watts vacated

CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge has dismissed the felony drug convictions of 12 men who were netted in one of the biggest scandals in the history of the Chicago Police Department.

On Tuesday, the men who were framed by disgraced former police sergeant Ronald Watts became the latest of some 75 African Americans who have had their convictions vacated since 2016.

Authorities say Watts headed a unit that filed bogus drug charges if the defendants did not pay him money.

In 2012, Watts and Officer Kallat Mohammed were federally indicted and later pled guilty to taking a bribe from an informant. Many of the men who had evidence planted against them or charges fabricated are demanding new hearings.

Watts was sentenced in 2013 to 22 months in prison for stealing money from an FBI informant.

