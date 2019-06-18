Cook County sheriff's deputy shoots teen attempting to steal Corvette from Little Village car wash, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a teenager trying to steal his Corvette from a car wash in Little Village Monday, police said.The incident occurred in the 2500-block of West Cermak Road at about 8:36 p.m. Police said the deputy had just stepped out of his corvette when the 16-year-old boy got in.The 50-year-old deputy took out his handgun and fired at the teen, hitting him in the left shoulder, police said. The teen was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.The deputy was transported in good condition to Rush Hospital for shortness of breath. According to a spokesperson with the Cook County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was on duty at the time of the shooting.A weapon was recovered on the scene. Area Central detectives are investigating.