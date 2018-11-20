A Cook County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being stabbed by a wanted suspect Monday.Deputies found the suspect Joevaun Brewer in the 4100-block of South Michigan Avenue. He was on electronic monitoring, but went missing a week and a half ago.When deputies tried to take him into custody, he stabbed one of them and another deputy shot Brewer. Brewer and the deputy were both transported to local hospitals.Brewer is now facing charges of aggravated battery to a police officer.