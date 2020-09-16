City officials open new restorative justice court in Englewood on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Circuit Court officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for a new restorative justice community court in Englewood on the South Side.Chief Judge Tim Evans and Congressman Bobby Rush were among those in attendance to the ceremony.The court is located inside the Salvation Army's Stern Center on West 69th Street.Defendants who successfully complete the program get the chance to have their charges dismissed and their arrest and court records expunged.To be eligible for the program, the offender must have been charged with a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor and the victim of the crime must also agree to take part in the process.The state's first Restorative Justice Community Court was opened back in 2017 in the North Lawndale neighborhood. Since its opening, the court has worked with 135 participants with around 64 graduates from the program.In addition to the court in Englewood, a new court is set to open in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.