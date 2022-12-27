Cook County Clerk's Office holding live drawing for 1st wedding of 2023

The Cook County Clerk's Office will hold a lottery for the first couple to be married in the county in 2023.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A live drawing will be held Tuesday for the first couple to be married in Cook County in 2023.

The winning couple will also receive an array of special wedding gifts:

-A special ceremony celebrated by Clerk Yarbrough

-A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails provided by Whittingham Meats.

-A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant

-A gift card provided by Eli's Cheesecake

-A couple's dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio

-A cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block

-Wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group

-Two tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago

More than 75 couples have entered the drawing.

The drawing will be livestreamed at facebook/com/cookcountyclerk at 10 a.m.