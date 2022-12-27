Cook County Clerk's Office holding live drawing for 1st wedding of 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A live drawing will be held Tuesday for the first couple to be married in Cook County in 2023.
The winning couple will also receive an array of special wedding gifts:
-A special ceremony celebrated by Clerk Yarbrough
-A newlywed gourmet dinner gift box including filet mignon, strip steaks, and lobster tails provided by Whittingham Meats.
-A sparkling wine basket and champagne flutes provided by Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
-A gift card provided by Eli's Cheesecake
-A couple's dance lesson provided by Duet Dance Studio
-A cooking lesson provided by The Chopping Block
-Wedding flower arrangements provided by LaSalle Flower Group
-Two tickets to a comedy show provided by the Laugh Factory Chicago
More than 75 couples have entered the drawing.
The drawing will be livestreamed at facebook/com/cookcountyclerk at 10 a.m.