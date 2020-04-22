Cook County Jail correctional officers sue for overtime spent sanitizing for COVID-19

Eleven officers at the jail filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court, asking for at least one week of compensation for "sanitation activities" since March 9 - the day Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
RELATED: Cook County Jail guard may be 1st correctional officer to die of COVID-19 at facility
The officers are asking to be paid for up to 30 minutes after their shift spent sanitizing themselves and their personal protective equipment, according to the suit.
RELATED: In Cook County Jail COVID-19 fight, 'social distancing must yield to security concerns'
So far, one sheriff's correctional officer and six detainees at the Cook County Jail have died of COVID-19 related illnesses.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
WLS-TV contributed to this report.