Coronavirus Chicago: Cook County Jail guard may be 1st correctional officer to die of COVID-19 at facility, Chicago Sun-Times Media reports

Rev. Jesse Jackson and his civil rights organization members are calling for more protection for inmates and staff at jails across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHICAGO -- A correctional officer at the Cook County Jail has died of the coronavirus, according to a report.

Sheila Rivera, 47, is possibly the first correctional officer at the jail to die of the disease, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

RELATED: Court order hasn't stopped COVID-19 spread at Cook County Jail; attorneys want drastic action

Rivera died Sunday evening at Resurrection Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

According to her Facebook profile, Rivera had worked as a corrections officer since 2012.

RELATED: Coronavirus danger escalating behind bars at some Illinois prisons, jails

The sheriff's office has so far reported 191 corrections officers who tested positive for COVID-19, and 215 detainees are currently positive, including 21 who are at area hospitals. Another 180 inmates who tested positive have been moved to a recovery area within the jail.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
