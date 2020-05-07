FBI offering reward for information on escaped Cook County Jail detainee

CHICAGO -- The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a detainee who escaped the Cook County Jail by disguising himself as another inmate.Jahquez Scott escaped the jail May 2 after allegedly promising to pay another man $1,000 to agree to let him steal his identity to secure release, according to Cook County sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.Scott, 21, had been arrested the day before on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office.When corrections officers called the other man's name for discharge, Scott stepped forward while wearing a mask, pretending to be the other man, and signed release papers before exiting the jail, authorities said.Anyone with information about Scott's whereabouts is asked to call 773-674-8477.