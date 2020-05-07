FBI offering reward for information on escaped Cook County Jail detainee

CHICAGO -- The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a detainee who escaped the Cook County Jail by disguising himself as another inmate.

Jahquez Scott escaped the jail May 2 after allegedly promising to pay another man $1,000 to agree to let him steal his identity to secure release, according to Cook County sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Scott, 21, had been arrested the day before on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer, according to the Cook County state's attorney's office.

When corrections officers called the other man's name for discharge, Scott stepped forward while wearing a mask, pretending to be the other man, and signed release papers before exiting the jail, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Scott's whereabouts is asked to call 773-674-8477.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolittle villagecook county jailescaped prisoner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing home workers reach tentative deal day before thousands planned to strike
Mayor Lightfoot to outline Chicago reopening plan
Gov. Pritzker defends plan to reopen Illinois
Dixon business owner considers going rogue and reopening, violating IL COVID rules
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Man killed in Near West Side hit-and-run
Show More
Chicago hospitals report kids sick with illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Customers shoot McDonald's employees after being told to leave due to COVID-19 restrictions
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Thursday
Retired CPD officer, WWII veteran dies from COVID-19 at 97
Chance the Rapper honors CPS teachers at Twilight Awards
More TOP STORIES News