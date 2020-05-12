Detainee Jahquez Scott in custody after escape from Cook County Jail

CHICAGO -- A detainee has been arrested in Humboldt Park after escaping from Cook County Jail earlier in May by claiming the identity of someone about to be released.Jahquez Scott was arrested Saturday morning in the 3600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, according to Cook County sheriff's office spokesman Matt Walberg. He is expected in court Monday on a felony escape charge.The alleged plot unfolded May 2 in a discharge tunnel of the Southwest Side jail.Scott, 21, told investigators after his arrest that he agreed to pay $500 to another detainee, Quintin Henderson, in order to use Henderson's identity to be released from custody, Walberg said. Henderson told investigators he was promised $1,000.Scott, who was being held on a weapons charge, allegedly took down Henderson's personal information and even traded a hooded sweatshirt with another detainee to complete his disguise, prosecutors have said.When corrections officers called Henderson's name for discharge, Scott stepped forward while wearing a mask and signed Henderson's release papers before exiting the jail, authorities said.Soon after, Henderson approached the correctional staff, claimed he had fallen asleep and asked if his name had been called, prosecutors have said. The officers then realized a switch had taken place, and signed an emergency arrest warrant for Scott.The FBI has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to Scott's arrest.