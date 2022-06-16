jail death

23-year-old man found beaten to death in Cook County Jail cell: autopsy

Cook County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide
CHICAGO -- A man was found beaten to death early Tuesday morning inside his cell in the Cook County Jail, officials said.

Raheem Hatter, 23, was found Tuesday about 4:30 a.m. unresponsive on the floor of his cell with injuries to his head, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff's office.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

After officers found Hatter, they removed his cellmate from the area and began performing life-saving measures, according to the sheriff's office.

RELATED: Irene Chavez's family files civil rights lawsuit against city after apparent suicide in CPD custody

Paramedics responded but Hatter was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

Hatter was in jail awaiting trial on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge from November 2021.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Taskforce will investigate his death.

