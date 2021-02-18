judge

Cook County judge voted out after putting child in lock-up applies again for judgeship

CHICAGO -- A former Cook County judge who was ousted after video captured her putting a child in a courtroom lock-up reserved for adults is seeking a return to the bench.

The video shows Jackie Portman-Brown in February 2020 taking her grandniece into a holding cell and leaving her inside alone. Portman-Brown was subsequently reassigned out of felony cases and in November, voters rejected her retention bid, giving her 59.4% of the vote instead of the necessary 60%.

The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that Portman-Brown has applied this year for an associate judgeship, which must be approved by judges, not voters.

RELATED: Cook County Judge Jackie Portman-Brown reassigned 'indefinitely' after video captures her locking up child

Portman-Brown could not be reached for comment, however in a video interview posted on Facebook by her campaign last year she said the incident in the lockup was a private family moment.

"It was just unfortunate that it happened in the courtroom," she said.

Portman-Brown is one of about 250 applicants vying for 10 associate judge positions. A committee that includes Chief Judge Timothy Evans will reduce the number of applicants to 20 finalists, and circuit judges will decide who will ascend to the bench.
cook countycourtjudgecaught on videosurveillance video
