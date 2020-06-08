opioids

Opioid overdose deaths spike amid coronavirus pandemic in Cook County: Chicago health officials

By
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The pandemic is having a direct impact on overdose deaths due to opioid abuse, Chicago health officials say.

The city's department of public health said from January 1 to the beginning of May, the numbers have skyrocketed compared to the same period from the year before, when health authorities said felt they were starting to turn the corner on fighting opioid abuse.

Now, the numbers may show that the problem lies in the fact that the way to fight the coronavirus contradicts how to stop overdoses.

Fighting COVID-19 means isolation, but being alone promotes substance abuse for those who are vulnerable, especially those in the early days of recovery. The isolation strategy provides a predictable conundrum according to a leading addiction services provider.

"The interaction between COVID-19, the fear of COVID-19, and substance use and addiction are pretty much the worst combination I have seen in my career without question," said Dr. Thomas Britton, President and CEO Gateway Foundation.

Source: Chicago Department of Public Health as of June 2020



In the first four months of 2020, EMS calls for opioid overdoses spiked 72% from the year before, according to Chicago Department of Public Health. At least 331 people died in that time, which is a 35% increase from 2019.

"People are scared that if they go to a treatment center they are going to develop COVID [and] if they go to outpatient, they are going to develop COVID," Britton said.

Britton's agency helps 9,000 clients per day, but since the pandemic hit in mid-March, the assistance has shifted primarily to video.

Despite moving online, there is an inevitable loss of effectiveness, and he said the drug pipeline has been altered by the pandemic.

"So the uncertainty of what you are using has increased dramatically," he said, "it has more fentanyl - 90% of the overdose deaths have fentanyl in them."

A Safe Haven, who has 25 facilities for addiction treatment in the Chicago region, stood up the first city-approved isolation center for the homeless battling addiction.

"To have people that are diagnosed with behavioral health care issues or opiate overdose issues, to a place that is actually designed to help them get on a path to recovery, jobs and permanent housing," said A Safe Haven Founder, Neli Vazquez Rowland about their efforts.

The doctor and administrator both believe opioid overdoses are only going to increase as the pandemic marches on. They say the answer is to remember services are still there to help, and people need to solicit care for the ones they love that they know have a problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countyaddictiondrug treatmentoverdosecoronaviruscoronavirus chicagodrug addictioncoronavirus illinoisdrugopioids
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPIOIDS
Illinois faces 'the other epidemic' even as COVID-19 rages
18 overdose deaths in Lake Co., Ind. in February, coroner says
Dupage Co. fentanyl deaths rise, while heroin deaths fall: coroner
White House launches website aimed at addiction treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago parks west of Lake Shore Drive, libraries reopen Monday
Chicago restaurants, bars struggle to pay bills, renew licenses without income
Pharmacies hit hard by looting work to fill prescriptions
Naperville protest blocks traffic, kneels for George Floyd Monday
LIVE: George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
36 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, mild
Show More
FL police organization offers to hire cops fired, resigned over police misconduct
Social visits at Cook County Jail resume amid 'continuing trend of low COVID-19 cases'
Gov. Pritzker calls on insurance companies to move quickly to help small businesses
'The Plea': Lincoln Park student writes poem in plea to be heard
Some activists call for defunding CPD, rerouting money to social services
More TOP STORIES News