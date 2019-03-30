Cook County Sheriff Deputy killed, teen charged in high-speed crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Cook County sheriff deputy was killed early Saturday in a high-speed crash in west suburban Chicago Ridge.The deputy was identified as James Koch, 51, of Chicago Ridge. The teen driver who hit his vehicle has been charged with reckless homicide, operating a vehicle without a driver's license, driving in a wrong lane and driving too fast for conditions, according to a Chicago Ridge Police Department's Facebook post.The minor, who is not being identified, is being held for a juvenile detention hearing on Sunday in Chicago.Just after midnight, Koch was driving a 2002 Chevrolet in the 10100 block of Virginia Avenue when he was struck by a 2015 Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was a 16-year-old boy.Chicago Ridge police and fire departments responded to the crash and found Koch trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle.Koch was extricated and was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.Koch was on his way home after his shift.The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.