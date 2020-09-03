Cook County sheriff's police shoot male after traffic stop in Chicago near LeClaire Courts

CHICAGO -- A person was shot by Cook County sheriff's police Wednesday near LeClaire Courts on the Southwest Side.
The shooting happened after a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Laramie Avenue, the Cook County sheriff's office said in a statement.
A male was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with two gunshot wounds in good condition, the sheriff's office said. No officers were injured.
Chicago police are investigating, the sheriff's office said.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
